FREDERIKA – Two people have been arrested for allegedly taking items from a rural Bremer County address last week and crashing through a fence to escape deputies.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a suspicious truck at 2464 120th St. around 11:55 p.m. on Feb. 12. When deputies arrived, the vehicle took off and drove through a fence.
Deputies found the truck at an adjacent property containing items that had been taken from the residence, and they found outbuildings had also been entered.
Troy Schnurstein, 54, of Janesville, was found nearby and arrested for third-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal mischief and trespassing. After further investigation, deputies arrested Joshua John Lutchenburg, 39 of Cedar Falls, for third-degree burglary on Wednesday. Both have been released from jail pending trial.
