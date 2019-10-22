{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Two Buchanan County men have been arrested in connection with a Monday night home invasion in Waterloo.

Police said a shot was fired during the incident at 532 Western Ave., and a bullet grazed a victim’s cheek.

Officers arrested James David Welton, 40, of Independence, for fourth-degree theft, first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, carrying weapons, intimidation with a weapon and being a domestic abuser in possession of a firearm.

Larry William Clayton, 52, of Hazleton, was arrested for intimidation with a weapon, assault while participating in a felony and first-degree burglary.

According to police, Clayton, Welton and two others forced their way into the home around 6 p.m. Monday. A struggle broke out, and one of the intruders fired a gun, and the bullet grazed Ryan Butt’s face, according to police.

When police arrived, two of the suspects fled, and Clayton and Welton attempted to hide in the basement, records state.

One of the guns seized by police was a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen from Cedar Falls.

