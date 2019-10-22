WATERLOO – Two Buchanan County men have been arrested in connection with a Monday night home invasion in Waterloo.
Police said a shot was fired during the incident at 532 Western Ave., and a bullet grazed a victim’s cheek.
Officers arrested James David Welton, 40, of Independence, for fourth-degree theft, first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, carrying weapons, intimidation with a weapon and being a domestic abuser in possession of a firearm.
Larry William Clayton, 52, of Hazleton, was arrested for intimidation with a weapon, assault while participating in a felony and first-degree burglary.
You have free articles remaining.
According to police, Clayton, Welton and two others forced their way into the home around 6 p.m. Monday. A struggle broke out, and one of the intruders fired a gun, and the bullet grazed Ryan Butt’s face, according to police.
When police arrived, two of the suspects fled, and Clayton and Welton attempted to hide in the basement, records state.
One of the guns seized by police was a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen from Cedar Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.