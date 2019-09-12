{{featured_button_text}}
OELWEIN – A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly breaking into the Oelwein Chamber and Community Development building in July.

Oelwein police arrested Krystle Lynn Schoultz, 30, of Oelwein, and Robert Joseph Rinella Jr., 27, of Hazleton, for third-degree burglary.

Schoultz was arrested Aug. 20, and Rinella was arrested Aug. 25. Both were released pending trial.

Schoultz was also charged with possession of methamphetamine after officers found a bag of white powder in her purse when she was detained.

Rinella was also arrested for false identification information and interference for allegedly telling police he was someone else when he was detained.

Court records allege the two entered the Oelwein Community Plaza/Chamber and Area Development building on West Charles Street on July 27 and took a money box, two money bags, gift cards, and $450 in “Oelwein Dollars.”

Parts of the burglary were recorded on video, according to court records.

