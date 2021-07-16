Two arrested in LaPorte City home burglary

LaPORTE CITY – Black Hawk County deputies arrested two people after seeing their pickup truck pull out of the driveway of a home that has been a frequent target for burglars.

Deputies arrested the driver, Montana Lee Gunhus, 35, of 5605 Rochelle Drive, for second-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of burglary tools and driving while barred. Bond was set at $15,000.

The passenger, Justice Joanne Ryelee Goodwin, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested for third-degree burglary. Her bond was set at $5,000.

“We’re serious about burglaries that occur in Black Hawk County, we take it personal. Our deputies do outstanding work and they leave no stone unturned, our citizens should be very proud of their hard work," said Sheriff Tony Thompson.

The two were pulled over around 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the 10000 block of South Canfield Road, northeast of LaPorte City.

Authorities allege Gunhus was armed with a handgun when he removed items from the home, and authorities found a 9mm Beretta AXP handgun in the vehicle following the stop. Items from the home were also found in the vehicle.

