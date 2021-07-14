 Skip to main content
Two arrested in home robbery in Waterloo
Two arrested in home robbery in Waterloo

Patrick Roosevelt Hickman Isabell

Patrick Roosevelt Hickman Isabell

WATERLOO – Two people have been arrested in an overnight home robbery in Waterloo.

Police said they caught a masked adult and a teen at the home at 1760 Newell St. as they were trying to flee around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Patrick Roosevelt Hickman Isabell, 18, of 2817 E. Fourth St., and 17-year-old Wilmaris Kaihron Burt were arrested for first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and going armed with intent. Burt is charged as an adult.

Bond for Isabell was set at $125,000.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Authorities allege Isabell and Burt were armed with a handgun when they forced their way into the home. Isabell allegedly pointed the weapon at residents inside and demanded jewelry, cash and shoes, according to court records.

The two briefly barricaded themselves in the house when police arrived but eventually surrendered. Officers found a loaded 9mm pistol with an extended magazine hidden in a couch after the two were detained.

