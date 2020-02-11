Two arrested in Grundy County following erratic driving, weapons violations
Two arrested in Grundy County following erratic driving, weapons violations

WELLSBURG --- On Monday at about 6 a.m., Grundy County Sheriff deputies initiated a traffic stop after several 911 complaints came into dispatch reporting erratic driving on Highway 20 eastbound from the Wellsburg exit.

At one point a caller reported that there were gunshots involved in an apparent road rage incident.

As a result of the traffic stop and investigation into the incident the following arrests were made:

---George Byron Jones, 52, of Vincent, Iowa, was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm as a felon, a Class D felony, one count of unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, a Class D felony, one count of unauthorized carrying of weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of manner of conveyance, a simple misdemeanor.

--- Rene Edgell, 57, of Vincent, Iowa, was charged with unlawful possession of an offensive weapon, a Class D felony, unlawful carrying of an offensive weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, reckless use of a firearm, a simple misdemeanor, and manner of conveyance, a simple misdemeanor.

Jones and Edgell were both taken to the Grundy County Jail where Jones is being held in lieu of a $52,500 bond and Edgell is being held in lieu of a $12,500 bond.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information should contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 824-6933.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.

