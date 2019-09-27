{{featured_button_text}}
Winneshiek County Sheriff

Winneshiek County Sheriff

OSSIAN – Deputies arrested two people following a weekend argument that involved a Ford Escort getting blasted by a shotgun.

Aaron Trezona, 46, of Ossian, was arrested for felony assault causing serious injury, reckless use of a firearm and simple misdemeanor criminal mischief, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Leon Tessmer, 44, of Postville, was arrested for misdemeanor harassment.

According to police, Tessmer had been harassing Trezona, and Tessmer drove his car over to Trenzona’s home on 127th Street on Saturday. He allegedly pulled up and shined his headlights at the house and began sounding his horn.

Trezona stepped out of his house holding a 12-gauge shotgun, pointed the weapon at the vehicle and told Tessmer to leave. He then fired a shell into the front passenger side, according to court records.

Tessmer exited his vehicle, and Trezona allegedly thought Tessmer was going to take a swing at his wife, so he clubbed Tessmer with the shotgun butt, knocking him unconscious, records state.

Trezona then kicked him, breaking four ribs and triggering a concussion, records state. A friend helped Tessmer to his vehicle, and they left.

