Two arrested in Charles City fork-point robbery

CHARLES CITY – A Charles City couple has been arrested for allegedly robbing a man at fork point.

Charles City police allege 28-year-old Christopher Emanuel Harris held a barbecue fork to the man’s neck and demanded his phone, cash and credit cards on Feb. 27. Harris’ roommate, 32-year-old Tressa Jo Lloyd, allegedly held a knife to the victim’s abdomen, according to court records.

The robbery happened near the couple’s apartment in the 900 block of Spriggs Street, and police later found the stolen phone after searching the apartment.

Harris and Lloyd were arrested Monday for first-degree robbery.

The two were also charged with second-degree theft for allegedly taking a 2008 Ford Expedition from a man that came to their home on March 1. Court records allege the vehicle owner was assaulted and ran off because he was scared for his life.

Harris was also arrested for second-degree robbery in connection with a Feb. 22 incident where a third man was attacked in the 900 block of Spriggs Street. Court records allege Harris grabbed the man and took his cell phone, wallet and other items. Police found that cell phone when they searched Harris’ apartment.

