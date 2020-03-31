Two arrested in Buchanan County burglary

WALKER -- Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies have arrested two people for taking items from a home in Walker last week.

Thomas Allie Snyder, 26, of Shellsburg, and Taylor James Leyden, 28, of Riverside, were both arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft and third degree criminal mischief.

Investigators allege the two took $3,500 worth of items from a relative on Snyder’s who lives on Benton-Buchanan Road on March 25. Deputies retrieved evidence from a trail camera.

Buchanan and Benton county sheriff’s deputies searched Snyder’s home at the Timber Ridge mobile home court in Shellsburg and found items taken during the burglary, according to court records.

