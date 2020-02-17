Two arrested in botched home robbery in Iowa Falls

IOWA FALLS – A Mason City man and his girlfriend have been arrested in a home robbery after their victim grabbed their gun.

The victim then fired off two shots in self defense, missing the assailants.

Iowa Falls police arrested Matthew Shawn Victor Bridges, 28, of Mason City, formerly of Eldora, and Ny’Jaya Ryan Foster, 19, of Charles City, for first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and going armed, intimidation.

Court records allege that the two forced their way into a home at 1210 Ellis Ave. on Saturday in an effort to collect on a debt. Once inside, Bridges struck a resident with an Asp collapsible baton and asked Foster to hand him a .38-caliber revolver she was carrying.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim snatched the gun from Foster and shot at Bridges, who fled the house.

Court records show Bridges has a prior conviction for conspiracy and using juveniles to commit an offense in connection with an armed robbery at a Casey’s General Store in Newton in November 2015. He was released from prison in July 2019 and is currently on parole, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Crime photos for 2016

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.