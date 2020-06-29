Two arrested in BB gun robbery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Two people have been arrested for in a BB gun robbery.

A 31-year-old man told police he was riding his bike in the area of Wellington and West Eighth streets around 7:20 a.m. Thursday when a man and a woman approached him and demanded money.

The man pointed what looked like a handgun at him. The victim handed over $25 in cash and then rode off and called 911. Police stopped Tywan Dwayne Robinson, 23, and Carrie Marie Bender, 34, nearby and found a BB gun in Robinson’s bag, according to court records.

Robinson and Bender were arrested for second-degree robbery. Robinson was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine after police found a bag of crystal meth in the squad car where he was seated.

