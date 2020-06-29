You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two arrested in BB gun robbery
0 comments
breaking featured

Two arrested in BB gun robbery

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Two people have been arrested for in a BB gun robbery.

A 31-year-old man told police he was riding his bike in the area of Wellington and West Eighth streets around 7:20 a.m. Thursday when a man and a woman approached him and demanded money.

The man pointed what looked like a handgun at him. The victim handed over $25 in cash and then rode off and called 911. Police stopped Tywan Dwayne Robinson, 23, and Carrie Marie Bender, 34, nearby and found a BB gun in Robinson’s bag, according to court records.

Robinson and Bender were arrested for second-degree robbery. Robinson was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine after police found a bag of crystal meth in the squad car where he was seated.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News