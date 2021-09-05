Two arrested, gun seized outside Waterloo nightclub

WATERLOO – Waterloo police seized a handgun and arrested two people while investigating a suspicious vehicle outside a downtown nightclub early Sunday.

According to court records, officials at Flirts Gentleman’s Club on Jefferson Street called authorities about people drinking in a Kia Optima parked outside the establishment at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officers determined the driver, Bruce Terrell Sanford, 30, had a suspended license and appeared intoxicated. They also noticed the odor of marijuana, records state.

Police found a loaded 9mm Taurus G2C pistol in the vehicle and vacuum-sealed marijuana and a vacuum seal machine in the trunk. The pistol had been reported stolen in Waterloo on Aug. 18, records state.

The passenger, 25-year-old Houston Simmons III, of Waterloo, was arrested for carrying weapons, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Sanford participated in field sobriety tests but declined a breath test, records state. He allegedly struggled with officers after they obtained a search warrant to obtain a DNA sample to compare with the pistol, and officers had to hold him on the ground to obtain a cheek swab sample, records state.