Two arrested for Waterloo burglary, stolen guns

WATERLOO – A second person has been arrested in connection with a handgun and other items stolen during a burglary to a rural Waterloo home.

Kevin Josue Cruz Soliveras, 28, of 737 Boelling Ave., Evansdale, was arrested Wednesday for second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and four counts of trafficking stolen weapons. Bond was initially set at $75,000

Last week, Hasan Huskic, 25, of 1451 Forest Ave., was arrested for second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

According to court records, a resident at 10025 Hammond Ave. called the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 15 to report a break-in. Items taken included a .22-caliber handgun, a watch and $2,000 worth of coins.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies reviewed a surveillance video of the crime and developed suspects.

Later that day, they searched Cruz’s home and found $1,200 worth of the stolen coins and a cardboard box with the Hammond Avenue address. Deputies also found four firearms that had been reported stolen in a Jan. 8 burglary --- including a Hawes Firearms Co. .357-caliber revolver; an Iver Johnson .38-caliber revolver; a Ruger .22-caliber revolver; and a .30-caliber Broomhandle Mauser pistol, according to court records.