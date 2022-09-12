 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two arrested for trying to take wire

Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — Two Cedar Rapids men have been arrested after police found them trying to steal wire from an electrical company early Monday.

Officers received an alarm at Community Electric, 1510 Falls Ave., around 2:35 a.m. and found a Buick Regal parked outside its fenced-in lot. The barbed wire atop the fence had been cut and pushed down.

A search of the lot located two men hiding near a trailer, wearing black and carrying a flashlight. The car they arrived in contained bolt cutters.

Officers arrested Mitchell Andrew Adney, 35, and Jason Allan Olsen, 33, of Cedar Rapids, for third-degree criminal mischief, trespassing and possession of burglary tools. Olson was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Bond for Olson was set at $7,500. Adney’s bond was set at $5,000.

Damage to the fence was estimated at $1,500.

