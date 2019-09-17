HAWKEYE -- Two men have been arrested for allegedly trying to steal timber from another person’s land.
Fayette County sheriff’s deputies were called to a wooded area on U Avenue around 2 p.m. Friday, and they found Ronald Gene Quail, 52, of Sumner and Kody Copp, 27, of Hawkeye harvesting lumber from the property.
Deputies said the two caused more than $1,500 worth of damages, and they were arrested for second-degree theft and trespassing.
