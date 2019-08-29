{{featured_button_text}}

ELGIN – Two people have been arrested following a disturbance at an Elgin home Wednesday.

Ethan Grant Guyer Jr., 53, Whitney Ann Guyer, 30, both of Elgin, were arrested for misdemeanor second-degree harassment, disorderly conduct, simple assault and trespassing. There were released pending court appearances.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the two pulled up to a home in the 200 block of Main Street in a pickup truck around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday and began yelling and threatening people in the house. Some of the threats were recorded with a phone, and a minor was also threatened, records state.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
3
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments