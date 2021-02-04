 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two arrested for stealing telecommunications lines from Waterloo facility
0 comments
alert top story

Two arrested for stealing telecommunications lines from Waterloo facility

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Two Waterloo men have been arrested after allegedly breaking into a fenced-in storage yard and attempting to steal communications cable, apparently thinking it was something else.

Donald Henry VanWie Jr., 49, of 1249 Columbia St., and Thomas Charles Kaufmann Jr., 52, of 1132 Josephine St., were arrested for second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft, trespass and possession of burglary tools.

Thomas Charles Kaufmann Jr.

Thomas Charles Kaufmann Jr.

Officers found a hole cut in a chain link fence at the CenturyLink facility at 1010 Stratford Ave. shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. The hole led to the two, who were standing next to bolt cutters, a wire cutter and a hand ax.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Try out our Editor's Special - Full year for just $26

Police found that sections had been cut from spools of telecommunications lines and thrown over the fence. It wasn’t clear what the two intended to do with the line, because it was fiber optic and not copper, which is a common target of thieves because of the price of scrap metal.

CenturyLink officials estimated damages to be around $4,000.

UPDATE: Coronavirus myths, WHO responds

+1 
clip art crime
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News