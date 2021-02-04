Two arrested for stealing telecommunications lines from Waterloo facility

WATERLOO – Two Waterloo men have been arrested after allegedly breaking into a fenced-in storage yard and attempting to steal communications cable, apparently thinking it was something else.

Donald Henry VanWie Jr., 49, of 1249 Columbia St., and Thomas Charles Kaufmann Jr., 52, of 1132 Josephine St., were arrested for second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft, trespass and possession of burglary tools.

Officers found a hole cut in a chain link fence at the CenturyLink facility at 1010 Stratford Ave. shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. The hole led to the two, who were standing next to bolt cutters, a wire cutter and a hand ax.

Police found that sections had been cut from spools of telecommunications lines and thrown over the fence. It wasn’t clear what the two intended to do with the line, because it was fiber optic and not copper, which is a common target of thieves because of the price of scrap metal.

CenturyLink officials estimated damages to be around $4,000.

