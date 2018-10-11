WATERLOO – Police seized a sawed-off shotgun and a pistol after searching a hotel room and a vehicle at the Isle Casino Hotel in Waterloo shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Officers arrested Adrian Alexander Zarate, 25, of 429 Western Ave., for unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, carrying weapons, and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. His bond was set at $54,000.
Sierra Davon Patterson, 20, of 406 Oaklawn Ave., was arrested for unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. She was released from jail pending trial.
According to police, officers were called to suspicious activity at the Isle at 12:47 a.m. Thursday, and during the investigation they searched Room 808 and a Hyundai Sante Fe in the parking lot. They found a shotgun with a .410 Ithaca M66 single-shot shotgun with a barrel shorter than 18 inches and a .380-caliber Jimenez Arms pistol with a scratched-off serial number.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the weapons were found in the hotel room or the vehicle.
Marijuana and a glass pipe with meth was found in a night stand drawer, according to police.
Did she have to post a bond or was she let go free even though she was charged with possession of meth.
This is what the Iowa court website says, not sure what it means- PDO APPT'D; PH SET 10/19/18 @ 1:30 PM; BOND $5,325 C/S BUT
IF QUALIFIES MAY BE REL TO PTS
They also sat this is her 1st offense for marijuana, but on another listing in Aug, she was arrested for it as well
Behold,,,the faces of the next generation of Waterloo
