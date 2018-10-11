Try 1 month for 99¢
Adrian Alexander Zarate, Sierra Davon Patterson

Adrian Zarate, Sierra Patterson

WATERLOO – Police seized a sawed-off shotgun and a pistol after searching a hotel room and a vehicle at the Isle Casino Hotel in Waterloo shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Officers arrested Adrian Alexander Zarate, 25, of 429 Western Ave., for unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, carrying weapons, and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. His bond was set at $54,000.

Sierra Davon Patterson, 20, of 406 Oaklawn Ave., was arrested for unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. She was released from jail pending trial.

According to police, officers were called to suspicious activity at the Isle at 12:47 a.m. Thursday, and during the investigation they searched Room 808 and a Hyundai Sante Fe in the parking lot. They found a shotgun with a .410 Ithaca M66 single-shot shotgun with a barrel shorter than 18 inches and a .380-caliber Jimenez Arms pistol with a scratched-off serial number.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the weapons were found in the hotel room or the vehicle.

Marijuana and a glass pipe with meth was found in a night stand drawer, according to police.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
5
5
3
5

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments