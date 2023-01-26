 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two arrested for robbery in parking ramp

Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — Two homeless people have been arrested for allegedly robbing a homeless man at knifepoint in a parking ramp.

Zachary Allan Grey

Grey

Waterloo police arrested Zachary Allan Grey, 22, and Rain Marie Tovar, 22, on charges of first-degree robbery on Wednesday. Grey was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia for a glass pipe found in his pocket when he was arrested.

Bond was set at $30,000 each.

Rain Marie Tovar

Tovar

According to court records, the victim told police he was in the basement level of the West Fourth Street parking garage around 8 p.m. on Tuesday when Grey brandished a knife and told him to hand over all of his belongings or he would be stabbed.

The victim gave his black Nike backpack to Tovar, records state.

Officers found Grey and Tovar in the parking garage. The victim’s Nike backpack was found nearby. Grey was found carrying a Remington brand knife, records state.

Grey is currently awaiting trial for an October incident where he allegedly assaulted Tovar while armed with a knife in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store at 5226 University Ave. in Cedar Falls.

