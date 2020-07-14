Two arrested for pistol during traffic stop in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Waterloo police arrested two people and seized a pistol during a traffic stop over the weekend.

The passenger, Mar'yo Doyuan Lindsey Jr., 25, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and carrying weapons. The driver, Dequonterio Jashawn Galloway, 20, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers stopped a Chevrolet Impala in the 500 block of West Ninth Street around 7:45 p.m. Sunday and found a loaded 9mm Canik pistol with a laser sight and an extended magazine under Lindsey’s seat. Police also obtained a video from earlier showing Galloway handling the pistol, according to court records.

Lindsey is barred from handling firearms because of prior felony convictions, including one for a 2016 shooting that injured a 9-year-old boy, according to court records. Galloway is prohibited from handling guns because of a 2018 firearm conviction, records state.

