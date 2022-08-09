Two arrested for lottery fraud

WATERLOO — Two Waterloo women have been arrested for allegedly trying to circumvent state debt collection efforts when they cashed in a winning lottery ticket.

According to court records, Tammie Jo Kisner, 48, bought a Bonus Crossword Lottery ticket at the Kwik Star on West Ninth Street on June 30. The following day, she scanned it to confirm it was a winner to the tune of $3,000.

But authorities allege Kisner owed the state of Iowa money — mainly fines and surcharges from prior charges – and the winnings would have been used to offset her debt.

So, instead of cashing in the ticket and losing the money, Kisner allegedly enlisted the help of a store employee, Tamera McClarin, offering $200 if McClarin cashed in the ticket, according to court records. McClarin cashed the ticket in July 5.

Investigators apparently used surveillance video to determine Kisner was the person who actually bought the ticket. McClarin told police the ticket had been a gift from Kisner, court records state.

On Friday, Kisner and McClarin, were arrested for lottery fraud, a felony.

