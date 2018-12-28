CHARLES CITY --- Two men have been arrested on burglary and theft charges, with more arrests pending, following an investigation into a stolen laptop computer, Charles City police report, in a case that brought law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions together to solve.
The incident began Thursday when Charles City Police learned of a stolen laptop computer which had been listed for sale on a ‘for sale group’ on a social media site.
About 2:25 p.m., a search warrant was executed by police at an apartment in the 600 block of Milwaukee Street. The laptop computer was recovered.
At about 3:15 p.m., a Floyd County sheriff's deputy performed a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Highway 18 and arrested Troy L. Bijani, 22, of Mason City, for three Floyd County arrest warrants and fresh charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft. A passenger in the car, Xavier T. Frank, 24, Charles City, was arrested for second-degree burglary and first-degree theft. Further charges are pending, police said.
The officers obtained a second search warrant for the same apartment and executed it at about 4 p.m. and recovered stolen handguns and narcotics-related items.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office had taken a burglary report on the stolen guns earlier Thursday.
About 5 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on E Street and Highway 18. Robert Luckett III, 27, Mason City, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. During this traffic stop, several more stolen guns and narcotics were recovered.
Through information obtained in the investigation, a search warrant was also obtained by the sheriff's deputies for a residence in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue and was executed at about 7:30 p.m.
During the search warrant, narcotics-related items were seized and information into stolen guns was also seized.
Multiple charges are pending on several subjects as the investigation continues.
