WATERLOO — Two people have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Waterloo woman’s home and assaulting her over the weekend.

Authorities allege the two entered the victim’s home at 110 Hartman Ave. around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. Santee allegedly punched her in the face, dragged her and kicked her in the ribs. Amling is accused of kicking her and taking her Samsung Galaxy cell phone.