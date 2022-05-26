Two arrested for allegedly stealing from demolition site

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing scrap metal from the demolition site at the former Kimball Ridge Center.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel Merle Leonard, 43, of 117 Argyle St., on Monday on a warrant for third-degree burglary. He is also charged with theft and criminal mischief.

Leonard was later released from jail pending trial.

Another person, Nicholas Alexander Daniel King, 26, was arrested in April for attempted burglary, theft and criminal mischief in the case.

According to court records, Waterloo police were called to a report of a suspicious pickup truck parked on Morgan Road, behind the site, around 1 a.m. April 3. The truck was filled with copper and other scrap, wire cutters and a 35-gallon drum with a dolly.

Officers determined the dolly and other items came from inside a building on the demolition site, and they obtained a surveillance video showing Leonard and King pushing the dolly toward the truck.

Police also found the two had allegedly cut through a fence and a padlock on a gate to move the material across school property to the truck.

Kimball Ridge Center, located at Kimball and Ridgeway avenues, is the location of the former Schoitz Hospital and Ridgeway Place assisted living. The property has been vacant for years, and demolition of the site began in February 2022 to make way for a new commercial development.

