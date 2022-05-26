 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two arrested for allegedly stealing from demolition site

  • 0
021822-woo-nws-wildart-demo-4

Demolition begins at the former Kimball Ridge Center, 2101 Kimball Ave., on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, to make way for new development.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing scrap metal from the demolition site at the former Kimball Ridge Center.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel Merle Leonard, 43, of 117 Argyle St., on Monday on a warrant for third-degree burglary. He is also charged with theft and criminal mischief.

Leonard was later released from jail pending trial.

Another person, Nicholas Alexander Daniel King, 26, was arrested in April for attempted burglary, theft and criminal mischief in the case.

According to court records, Waterloo police were called to a report of a suspicious pickup truck parked on Morgan Road, behind the site, around 1 a.m. April 3. The truck was filled with copper and other scrap, wire cutters and a 35-gallon drum with a dolly.

Officers determined the dolly and other items came from inside a building on the demolition site, and they obtained a surveillance video showing Leonard and King pushing the dolly toward the truck.

People are also reading…

Police also found the two had allegedly cut through a fence and a padlock on a gate to move the material across school property to the truck.

Kimball Ridge Center, located at Kimball and Ridgeway avenues, is the location of the former Schoitz Hospital and Ridgeway Place assisted living. The property has been vacant for years, and demolition of the site began in February 2022 to make way for a new commercial development.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

California engineers are developing an inexpensive drone that can fly in tornado-speed winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News