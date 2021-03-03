Two arrested following search finds guns, drugs in Waterloo home

WATERLOO – Two people have been arrested on weapon and drug charges following a search at their home.

Patrick Bouierre Ellis, 49, was arrested for four counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Shamar Quashawn Robertson, 18, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violation of the drug tax stamp act.

Both were released from jail pending trial.

According to court records, officers executed a search warrant at their home at 1206 Columbia St. around 6 a.m. Friday and found a .22-caliber Squires Bingham Model 16 rifle, a .40-caliber Glock pistol, a .45-caliber Kimber Model 1911 pistol and a 9 mm Stoeger STR pistol.

Ellis is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2013 willful injury conviction, according to court records.

