Two arrested following search finds guns, drugs in Waterloo home

WATERLOO – Two people have been arrested on weapon and drug charges following a search at their home.
Patrick Bouierre Ellis, 49, was arrested for four counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Shamar Quashawn Robertson, 18, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violation of the drug tax stamp act.
Both were released from jail pending trial.
Support Local Journalism
According to court records, officers executed a search warrant at their home at 1206 Columbia St. around 6 a.m. Friday and found a .22-caliber Squires Bingham Model 16 rifle, a .40-caliber Glock pistol, a .45-caliber Kimber Model 1911 pistol and a 9 mm Stoeger STR pistol.
Ellis is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2013 willful injury conviction, according to court records.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.