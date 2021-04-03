Two arrested following early morning club shooting

WATERLOO – Two people have been arrested after a club was peppered with gunfire early Saturday.

No injuries have been reported, and several bullets struck Club Legacy, 120 Sumner St., while people were inside, according to police.

The shooting erupted outside around 12:13 a.m. Saturday, and multiple 9 mm shell casings were found in the area of Sumner and Linn streets.

Patrol officers who were called to the scene noticed a Chrysler 300 in the area without headlights on half a block away. It took off when they tried to stop it.

During the chase, the car drove across railroad tracks near Gates Park and through a yard, according to police. A passenger exited in the 200 block of Newell Street, and the chase ended at Linn and Newell streets.

Officers found a 9mm Taurus handgun discarded in a yard along the chase path.

Both the driver and the passenger were detained.

Witnesses identified the passenger, 23-year-old Jyshawn Tamar Robertson, 23, of 537 Reed St., as the gunman from the shooting, according to court records. He was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a weapon, interference while armed and carrying weapons.