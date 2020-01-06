DECORAH -- Two people face multiple charges following a traffic incident early Saturday in Decorah.
Dale Smerud, 55, of Decorah, and Tauren Gess, 37, of Calmar, were arrested on Highway 52 in Calmar Township about 12:30 a.m.
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Decorah with Smerud behind the wheel. He reportedly failed to stop his vehicle and fled from the deputy.
During the short pursuit Smerud turned down a dead-end alley and was apprehended. The passenger, Gess, fled on foot from the vehicle. Gess was located a short time later hiding under a deck of a nearby residence.
Smerud was arrested for operating while under the influence (meth/drug impaired), third-offense possession of a controlled substance, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while suspended, and reckless driving.
Gess was arrested for third-offense possession of a controlled substance (meth and marijuana), unlawful possession of prescription drugs, interference with official acts, and open container.
