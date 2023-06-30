WATERLOO — Two people have been arrested after a former automobile dealership employee allegedly threatened co-workers with what turned out to be a BB gun on Tuesday.
Waterloo police arrested Robert Joseph Anderson, 37, and Ashly Lynn Tobar, 34, for first-degree harassment. Both have been released pending trial.
According to court records, Anderson used to work at Witham Ford on LaPorte Road, and on Tuesday he and Tobar returned to the business shortly before 1 p.m.
Police received a report that Anderson was at the dealership brandishing a BB gun designed to resemble a Glock 17 handgun and threated an employee with the weapon. He left before police arrived, and officers later stopped his vehicle and found the BB gun in the glove box.
What you missed this week in notable Waterloo and Cedar Falls crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Courier.
Officers found marijuana and a loaded 9 mm Glock 17 handgun with an extended magazine under the front seat.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to a local hospital for treatment, and he is expected to survive, according to police.
The girl is currently charged as a juvenile for trying to kill her mother and her mother’s boyfriend in a Feb. 15 shooting at a Leavitt Street apartment in Waterloo.
The victim suffered cuts and other injuries and was treated at a hospital emergency room.
A former fast-food employee who allegedly stole a bank bag full of cash in November has been arrested.
A Van Horne woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing two vehicles and breaking into a camper in rural Buchanan County
The man reportedly led officers on a chase last year before crashing his vehicle into a tree in the 1900 block of Sycamore Street.
The court entered a judgment awarding $55,750, which includes $5,359 in attorney fees and $1,876 in interest.
Police and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to the call and found the vehicle was empty.
Annually, about one-third of all traffic fatalities are alcohol/impaired related. In Iowa last year, 57% of the July 4th holiday weekend traffic fatalities were alcohol related.
Doctors discovered head injuries and retinal hemorrhaging, and suspected possible abuse.
When he was being taken into custody, he allegedly struggled with officers while a carrying a loaded handgun in his pocket, which netted him additional charges.
'That man is a killer, and he’s walking free,' the father of the victim said at the sentencing.