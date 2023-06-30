WATERLOO — Two people have been arrested after a former automobile dealership employee allegedly threatened co-workers with what turned out to be a BB gun on Tuesday.

Waterloo police arrested Robert Joseph Anderson, 37, and Ashly Lynn Tobar, 34, for first-degree harassment. Both have been released pending trial.

According to court records, Anderson used to work at Witham Ford on LaPorte Road, and on Tuesday he and Tobar returned to the business shortly before 1 p.m.

Police received a report that Anderson was at the dealership brandishing a BB gun designed to resemble a Glock 17 handgun and threated an employee with the weapon. He left before police arrived, and officers later stopped his vehicle and found the BB gun in the glove box.