 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two arrested after separate weekend police chases in Waterloo
0 comments
breaking top story

Two arrested after separate weekend police chases in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}
arrest made clip art

WATERLOO — Two men were arrested following separate weekend police chases that began with traffic violations.

A pursuit that exceeded the speed limit by more than 25 mph started at Sumner and East Fourth streets Saturday at 10:20 p.m. after an alleged stop sign violation, according to Waterloo police. When the vehicle was eventually stopped at Ankeny and Mosley streets, the occupant fled on foot and was caught a short time later.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Edward Joseph Addon Smith, 29, of Pueblo, Colo., was charged with eluding police, interference with official acts and driving with his license suspended in the incident.

At 2:43 a.m. Sunday, police began pursuing a vehicle at East Arlington Street and Logan Avenue following an alleged red light violation. The chase reached 50-plus mph in a 30 mph zone. The vehicle was stopped in the 1100 block of Columbia Street.

Kalon Deon Bruce, 27, of 2737-2 St. Francis Drive, was charged with eluding police and driving with a suspended license in the incident. 

Most-read stories from the 2020 campaign trail

Most-read stories from the 2020 campaign trail

From the Iowa Caucuses to the run-up to the presidential election, 2020 was a big year for politicians on the campaign trail. Here were the top five most-read political stories, by staff writer Amie Rivers in 2020.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News