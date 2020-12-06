Two arrested after separate weekend police chases in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Two men were arrested following separate weekend police chases that began with traffic violations.

A pursuit that exceeded the speed limit by more than 25 mph started at Sumner and East Fourth streets Saturday at 10:20 p.m. after an alleged stop sign violation, according to Waterloo police. When the vehicle was eventually stopped at Ankeny and Mosley streets, the occupant fled on foot and was caught a short time later.

Edward Joseph Addon Smith, 29, of Pueblo, Colo., was charged with eluding police, interference with official acts and driving with his license suspended in the incident.

At 2:43 a.m. Sunday, police began pursuing a vehicle at East Arlington Street and Logan Avenue following an alleged red light violation. The chase reached 50-plus mph in a 30 mph zone. The vehicle was stopped in the 1100 block of Columbia Street.

Kalon Deon Bruce, 27, of 2737-2 St. Francis Drive, was charged with eluding police and driving with a suspended license in the incident.

