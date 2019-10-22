WATERLOO – Two Waterloo men had been arrested after police searched their home and found drugs and a firearm on Friday night.
Jordan Charles Johnson, 25, and Kierin Craig Johnson, 21, both of 926 Newton St., were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm and violation of the drug tax stamp act. Jordan Johnson was also arrested for unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon.
You have free articles remaining.
They were both released from jail pending trial.
According to police, officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force searched their home around 5:45 p.m. Friday and found marijuana, large amount of cash and three guns --- a .22-caliber Mossberg pistol designed to look like an AR-15, a .22-caliber Ruger SR pistol and a .22-caliber Remington 514 bolt-action rifle with a sawed-off barrel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.