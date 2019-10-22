{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Two Waterloo men had been arrested after police searched their home and found drugs and a firearm on Friday night.

Jordan Charles Johnson, 25, and Kierin Craig Johnson, 21, both of 926 Newton St., were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm and violation of the drug tax stamp act. Jordan Johnson was also arrested for unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon.

They were both released from jail pending trial.

According to police, officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force searched their home around 5:45 p.m. Friday and found marijuana, large amount of cash and three guns --- a .22-caliber Mossberg pistol designed to look like an AR-15, a .22-caliber Ruger SR pistol and a .22-caliber Remington 514 bolt-action rifle with a sawed-off barrel.

