Two arrested after guns, drugs found during Waterloo traffic stop

WATERLOO – Two people have been arrested after Waterloo police found a gun during a traffic stop.

The passenger, Jordan Michael Buls, 30, of 6112 Blarney Dr., was arrested Dec. 24 for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and possession of methamphetamine. The driver, Blake Warner Asleson, 35, of 140 S. Roosevelt Road, Evansdale, was arrested for carrying weapons and possession of marijuana.

Officers with the Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team stopped a vehicle in the area of Fletcher Avenue and Home Park Boulevard around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 24 and found a 9 mm Taurus G2C in Buls’ waistband. They also found syringes loaded with meth, according to court records.

A Ruger pistol was found in the vehicle’s center console, records state.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

