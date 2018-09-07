INDEPENDENCE — A district court judge has declined to throw out a contempt complaint lodged against a TV reporter who filmed reality TV star Chris Soules’ first court appearance.
Attorneys for Elizabeth Amanieh had asked the court to dismiss the case, arguing that another judge’s order regarding cameras in the courtroom overruled presiding Judge Linda Fangman’s verbal order prohibiting taking video of the proceeding.
Soules was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of an April 2017 crash that killed Kenneth Mosher. The Buchanan County Attorney’s Office filed the complaint alleging Amanieh shot video with her cell phone in court after Fangman said she would allow still photos but not video. Amanieh then denied shooting video when confronted by the judge, according to court records. A video from the court appearance was posted on the KWWL website later that day.
In a ruling issued Tuesday, Judge Fae Hoover Grinde said Amanieh’s contempt case will remain on the docket. It is currently set for a hearing later this month.
Hoover Grinde noted the written order filed by Judge Kellyann Lekar that allowed video and photography came after Fangman’s prohibition of video.
“The motion to dismiss rests upon a finding that a subsequent order nullified Judge Fangman’s order prohibiting video recording of the initial appearance. The court is not able to make that determination based upon the file and arguments from counsel,” Hoover Grinde wrote in her order.
Soules trial is currently scheduled for November.
