 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV news anchor/reporter arrested for domestic assault
0 comments
breaking top story

TV news anchor/reporter arrested for domestic assault

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Danielle Miskell

Danielle Miskell

WATERLOO – A Waterloo television news anchor has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

Waterloo police arrested Danielle Miskell, 34, for domestic assault with injury, a misdemeanor, on Thursday. She was released to pretrial services pending trial.

A no-contact order was filed in the case.

Miskell is a weekend anchor and reporter at KWWL-TV. She started in March, according the station’s website.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities allege she assaulted William Mohr, her boyfriend, at their Jefferson Street apartment.

According to court records, officers were sent to the building shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday after another tenant reported arguing. Mohr exited the apartment hold an ice pack on his face and swelling on his left eye.

Police allege Miskell hit and kicked him multiple times.

$5 for 5 months to support local journalism
0 comments
1
8
5
1
5

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mystic Aquarium gets 5 Beluga whales from Canada

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News