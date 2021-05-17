TV news anchor/reporter arrested for domestic assault

WATERLOO – A Waterloo television news anchor has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

Waterloo police arrested Danielle Miskell, 34, for domestic assault with injury, a misdemeanor, on Thursday. She was released to pretrial services pending trial.

A no-contact order was filed in the case.

Miskell is a weekend anchor and reporter at KWWL-TV. She started in March, according the station’s website.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities allege she assaulted William Mohr, her boyfriend, at their Jefferson Street apartment.

According to court records, officers were sent to the building shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday after another tenant reported arguing. Mohr exited the apartment hold an ice pack on his face and swelling on his left eye.

Police allege Miskell hit and kicked him multiple times.

Love 1 Funny 8 Wow 5 Sad 1 Angry 5