Trucker driver arrested for identity theft in 2019 traffic stop

CEDAR FALLS – An Illinois truck driver has been arrested for allegedly using another person’s identity during a 2019 traffic stop in Cedar Falls.

Authorities allege that Darrell Epting, 49, of Park Forest, continued to use Arnell Brodanex’s identity for at least two more months in the trucking industry until a suspension related to the traffic stop caught up with the real Brodanex.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Epting was arrested Feb. 21 for identity theft. He remains the in Black Hawk County Jail with bond set at $5,000.

According to court records, a trooper with the Iowa State Patrol stopped Epting on Highway 20 in Cedar Falls on Jan. 16 and issued two traffic citations. Epting showed a counterfeit Illinois driver’s license with the name of Brodanex, who has family members who know Epting, court records state, and he signed Brodanex’s name on the citations.

Authorities allege he used Brodanex’s name and birthday when he applied for a driving job with Right Logistics.

Orphaned otter fostered in Waterloo finds home at River Museum

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.