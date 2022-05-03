Trooper slaying trial set to begin next week

GRUNDY CENTER – Trial is scheduled to begin May 9 in Webster City for a Grundy Center man accused of killing an Iowa state trooper at his home in 2021.

Jury selection for the state’s case against 42-year-old Michael Thomas Lang will start at the Hamilton County Courthouse, where the trial was moved on a change of venue.

Lang is accused of struggling with a Grundy Center police officer during a traffic stop in April 2021 and then killing Sgt. Jim Smith with a shotgun when officers attempted to detain him at his home. He is also accused of shooting at officers with a State Patrol SWAT team who were in an armored vehicle in the standoff that followed.

During a brief pretrial conference Monday, Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand said the state anticipates two or three days of testimony, and defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker forecast up to two days of defense witnesses, possibly pushing the trial into the following week.

Much of the defense’s case will depend on what type of arguments the defense will be able to use.

Last month, Hawbaker put the state on notice the defense plans to argue Lang was acting in self-defense. Hammerand countered by asking the court to prohibit the self-defense and “stand your ground” arguments. A hearing on the matter is scheduled following jury selection but before opening statements.

Hammerand also asked the court to grant a two-day break toward the end of the week to allow Smith’s family members to attend the National Police Week ceremonies in Washington, D.C. The event honors law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

Judge Joel Dalrymple didn’t rule on the request but noted the possibility that the event could coincide with the part of trial while prosecutors and defense attorneys hammer out jury instructions, which typically happens after testimony and before closing arguments.

Lang, who is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail in Waterloo, didn’t attend Monday’s conference, although his attorney had requested his presence.

