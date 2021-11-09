 Skip to main content
Tripoli woman sentenced to probation in neglect case

The Bremer County Courthouse in Waverly.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

WAVERLY – A Tripoli woman has been sentenced to probation for neglect charges in connection with the death of her elderly mother.

Debra Kleppe, 58, was granted a deferred judgment, meaning the case will come off her record if she completes a year of supervised probation. She was also ordered to follow recommendations for mental health treatment and complete 40 hours of community service.

Prosecutors had sought jail time.

The sentence was handed down Oct. 23 in Bremer County District Court.

Kleppe’s mother, 77-year-old Sylvia Schwerin, suffered scalding injuries at her rural Sumner home May 10, 2019. She wasn’t seen by a doctor until May 29, 2019, and she died the following day.

Kleppe, a nurse at a rehab center who had medical power of attorney for her mother, was charged with a felony, but she pleaded to a reduced charge of wanton neglect of a dependent adult in September.

