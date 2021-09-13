Tripoli woman pleads to neglect charges in connection with elderly mother's death

WAVERLY -- A Tripoli woman has pleaded to neglect charges in connection with the death of her elderly mother in 2019.

Debra Kleppe, 58, on Friday pleaded to a reduced charge of wanton neglect of a dependent adult in Bremer County District Court in Waverly.

“I failed to seek further medical attention for my mother from burns she had received from hot water,” Kleppe wrote in plea documents filed with the court.

Kleppe had been originally charged with a felony, and the charge was lowered to a misdemeanor as part of plea negotiations.

Sentencing will be in October, and prosecutors will ask the court for a 90-day jail sentence suspended to one year of probation. The defense plans to seek a deferred judgment, which will remove the case from her record following probation.

Court records indicate Kleppe’s mother, Sylvia Schwerin, 77, suffered scalding injuries over 20% of her body on May 10, 2019, at her rural Sumner home. She wasn’t seen by a doctor until May 29, 2019. Schwerin died May 30, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner.

Kleppe had medical power of attorney for her mother, court records state.