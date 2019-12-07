{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY ---A Tripoli woman faces charges in connection with the May death of a rural Sumner woman.

Debra Kleppe, 56, was charged Thursday with non-support of a dependent adult, a “D” felony. Kleppe has been released on promise to appear in court.

The incident began May 30 when the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the death of Sylvia Schwerin, 77, of rural Sumner. Schwerin was transported from her home to Community Memorial Hospital by ambulance on May 29 and passed away the following day. There were suspicions surrounding her death due to burn (scald) injuries to her body, and the lack of medical attention she had previously received for those injuries, according to the Bremer County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation showed Schwerin had sustained burn (scald) injuries to approximately 20% of her body on May 10 that she did not receive professional medical care for, deputies said.

On May 31, an autopsy was completed at the Iowa Office of The State Medical Examiner. The manner of death was ruled undetermined. The thermal injuries were considered a significant contributing factor to her death. The burns are believed to have occurred by accident.

According to her obituary, Kleppe is her daughter.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bremer County Medical Examiner.

