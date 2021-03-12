Trial wraps up for gun found following private club shooting in Waterloo

The worst mass shooting in Waterloo’s recent history left two dead and six others with gunshot wounds in addition to numerous others with debris and crushing injuries.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He’s getting tagged,” Watt said. “Planting evidence happens.”

Walz called the reference to planted evidence “baseless.”

According to testimony at trial, officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s tactical team were executing search warrants at three apartments at 45 W. Jefferson St. on Sept. 28 in connection with the club shooting Sept. 26.

Sgt. Rob Camarata, a member of the tactical team, testified that he entered Nelson’s bedroom and saw him heading toward the window where he made a motion with his hand and then came toward Camarata in an apparent attempt to distance himself from the window.

Outside, Officer Spencer Gann saw an arm appear out the window and radioed that something was coming out of the window.

A 9 mm CZ pistol was found in the grass, and about a foot away was a laser site that had apparently detached on impact, Walz said.