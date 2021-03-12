Trial wraps up for gun found following private club shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Prosecutors said a man who was at the Sin City private club when a shooting broke out in September was caught with a 9 mm pistol two days after the shooting.
Authorities allege Sir Frank Nelson III, 26, jettisoned the weapon from a second-story bedroom window as a SWAT team forced its way in through his apartment door.
Police found the weapon below the window, in the grass about 25 feet from the building during the 5:20 a.m. raid.
Nelson is charged with felon in possession of a firearm and interference while armed for allegedly ignoring police commands, and testimony in Nelson’s trial wrapped up Thursday.
“It’s not just raining 9 mm firearms in Waterloo,” Assistant Black Hawk County Attorney Brad Walz told jurors. “That 9 mm handgun had to come from some place.”
Walz said Nelson is prohibited from handling firearms because of a prior felony weapons conviction.
“You have one person in that bedroom who has a reason to get rid of that firearm —- that’s Sir Frank Nelson III,” Walz said.
Defense attorney Nichole Watt said police were trying to set up Nelson because he has a prior conviction and was at the private club on West Fourth Street when a gun battle erupted.
The worst mass shooting in Waterloo’s recent history left two dead and six others with gunshot wounds in addition to numerous others with debris and crushing injuries.
“He’s getting tagged,” Watt said. “Planting evidence happens.”
Walz called the reference to planted evidence “baseless.”
According to testimony at trial, officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s tactical team were executing search warrants at three apartments at 45 W. Jefferson St. on Sept. 28 in connection with the club shooting Sept. 26.
Sgt. Rob Camarata, a member of the tactical team, testified that he entered Nelson’s bedroom and saw him heading toward the window where he made a motion with his hand and then came toward Camarata in an apparent attempt to distance himself from the window.
Outside, Officer Spencer Gann saw an arm appear out the window and radioed that something was coming out of the window.
A 9 mm CZ pistol was found in the grass, and about a foot away was a laser site that had apparently detached on impact, Walz said.
Walz said the bedroom window screen was also ripped. He noted that officers found an empty magazine for a .45-caliber pistol in the apartment along with another laser site.