Trial will be moved from Grundy County in trooper slaying

GRUNDY CENTER -- Trial for a Grundy Center man accused of killing an Iowa state trooper won’t be held in Grundy County.

The move comes after prosecutors declined to resist a request by attorneys for Michael Thomas Lang to relocate the proceedings because seating a Grundy County-based jury to hear the matter would be difficult.

A new location for the trial hasn't been determined.

Lang, 42, a former sheriff’s office candidate, is charged with murder, attempted murder and assault on a peace office in the death of Sgt. Jim Smith with the Iowa State Patrol.

Authorities said Lang struggled with a Grundy Center police officer during a traffic stop in April 2021 and then fled home. He allegedly shot and killed Smith with a shotgun when officers attempted to enter his home to arrest him. A standoff ensued, and Lang was wounded in a shootout with officers.

During a Wednesday hearing in Grundy County District Court, the state argued against severing the charge of assault on a peace officer into a different trial.

The defense requested separating out the assault charge because the offense happened during the traffic stop before the standoff. Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker argued it would be unfairly prejudicial for jurors to hear about that incident.

Grundy County Attorney Erika Allen argued in court records that the incidents are related.

“The defendant’s motive for all three counts was to assault police officers. All three counts occurred on the same day and within hours of each other. All three counts occurred in the temporal proximity to the defendant’s residence,” Allen argued.

During Wednesday's hearing, Judge Joel Dalrymple indicated he will make a ruling on the matter at a later date.

The defense is also seeking to suppress statements Lang made during police interviews following the standoff. An April hearing has been scheduled to address that issue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.