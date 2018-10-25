Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – Testimony is scheduled to begin today in the trial of a Waterloo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s son in 2017.

Jury selection for Walter Cordell Williams, 24, wrapped up Wednesday, and prosecutors made their case for presenting evidence of other abuse allegations during pretrial motions.

Walter Williams called 911 to report a possible drowning in a bathtub at 1113 W. Mullan Ave. on July 8, 2017, and paramedics found 4-year-old Jaheem Harris unconscious in a bed. The child and the tub were dry, according to prosecutors.

Jaheem was later pronounced dead, and doctors found bruising and determined he died of blunt trauma to the chest and abdomen, according to court records. Walter Williams was arrested for murder in September 2017.

Defense attorney Matthew Hoffey asked the court to preclude the jury from hearing claims Walter Williams had struck another child, Jaheem’s younger brother who was age 2 at the time, and seeing photos of bruises on the brother.

“The biggest concern the defense has is clear proof of these alleged prior bad acts being committed by Mr. Williams. … Other than coincidence, I do not see any connection between these bruises on (the child) and any acts of the defendant here,” Hoffey said.

He said the jury would be inflamed by the information.

+2 
071017jr-child-death-b
Buy Now

A tricycle sits outside the townhouse at 1113 W. Mullan Ave. where 4-year-old Jaheem Harris was found unconscious on July 8, 2017.

Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams said evidence of injuries to the younger brother — especially bruises on the chest — is pertinent to the case.

“The photographs … are eerily similar to that of Jaheem,” Brian Williams said.

“We would note for the court that these are two males, close in age, residing in this house, who are not the biological sons of the defendant,” Brian Williams said. He said others in the house were female and/or Walter Williams’ biological children.

He noted other bruises were found on the second child, but the state only seeks to introduce evidence of the chest bruises.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments