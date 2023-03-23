HUDSON — A Hudson man has pleaded not guilty to allegations he harmed his 3-month-old daughter in 2022.

Trial for Shaun Charles Francik, 33, of 203 Grouse Drive, was tentatively set for May in Black Hawk County District Court.

Francik is charged with child endangerment causing serious injury, a felony. He has been released pending trial.

According to court records, Francik showed up at the UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital emergency room in Waterloo on June 30, 2022, with his infant daughter saying the child was fussy, not eating well and had an inconsolable cry.

The child was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where doctors found a subdural hematoma, retinal hemorrhages in both eyes and femur fractures, according to court records.

Francik told doctors he had been holding the infant when he lost his balance and the child landed on a couch about two feet away, records state. He said he heard a pop, the child’s eyes rolled back and her arms became tense.

Doctors opined that the injuries were consistent with non-accidental trauma, according to court records.

