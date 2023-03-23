HUDSON — A Hudson man has pleaded not guilty to allegations he harmed his 3-month-old daughter in 2022.
Trial for Shaun Charles Francik, 33, of 203 Grouse Drive, was tentatively set for May in Black Hawk County District Court.
Francik is charged with child endangerment causing serious injury, a felony. He has been released pending trial.
According to court records, Francik showed up at the UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital emergency room in Waterloo on June 30, 2022, with his infant daughter saying the child was fussy, not eating well and had an inconsolable cry.
The child was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where doctors found a subdural hematoma, retinal hemorrhages in both eyes and femur fractures, according to court records.
Francik told doctors he had been holding the infant when he lost his balance and the child landed on a couch about two feet away, records state. He said he heard a pop, the child’s eyes rolled back and her arms became tense.
Doctors opined that the injuries were consistent with non-accidental trauma, according to court records.
Funky Junk-a-Loo
Funky Junk-A-Loo 11
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center last year.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 4
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center last year.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 8
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 2
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center last year.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 9
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center last year.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 6
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display during the 2022 Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 7
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 5
Visitors browse through vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on March 20 of last year.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 1
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 3
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 10
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-a-Loo logo .jpg
032319kw-funky-junk-02
Items from the 2019 Funky Junk-a-Loo.
Kelly Wenzel
032319kw-funky-junk-03
Funky Junk a Loo
Kelly Wenzel
032319kw-funky-junk-04
People shop at the Funky Junk-a-Loo in Waterloo on Saturday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
032319kw-funky-junk-05
Vince Diskin eats a french fry as he mans his booth, Vince's Country Furniture, while at the Funky Junk a Loo on Saturday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
032319kw-funky-junk-01
Barbara Lagerquist decides if she wants to purchase a small tea set from Dave's Antiques booth during the Funky Junk-a-Loo on Saturday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
032418mp-Funky-Junk-a-Loo-4
Shoppers will see a newly remodeled Waterloo Convention Center at this year's Funky Junk-A-Loo, returning after a two-year absence.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
032418mp-Funky-Junk-a-Loo-4 FILE
Funky Junk-a-Loo
COURIER FILE PHOTO
032418mp-Funky-Junk-a-Loo-3
Flint and Carla Wahl of Make It Old Iron offer two chairs made from two halves of a bathtub for sale at Funky Junk-a-Loo held at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
032418mp-Funky-Junk-a-Loo-1
Donna Callahan, right, helps Heidi Bloyer, left, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., with a toolbox at Funky Junk-a-Loo held at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
032418mp-Funky-Junk-a-Loo-2
Lacee Wissink of Dunkerton leaves with her hands full of items she found at Funky Junk-a-Loo held at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
031916tsr-funky-junk-aLoo-01
Nancy Carroll, left, Dee Pearce, center, and Ashley Pearce, right, dig through a bin of block letters at the Rusty Pumpkin’s booth during Funky Junk-a-Loo in the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center Saturday in Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
031916tsr-funky-junk-aLoo-03
Hundreds of people came to the first day of the two-day Funky Junk-a-Loo in downtown Waterloo Saturday.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.