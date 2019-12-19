WATERLOO – First police found the bullets. Then they found the gun.
Trial has been set for February for a Waterloo man who was found with ammunition and a pistol following a traffic stop.
Authorities allege Juwan Marquis Logan, 43, is prohibited from handling firearms and ammo because of a 2016 domestic abuse conviction and a 2014 weapons conviction.
Court records show Logan was pulled over during an Oct. 17 traffic stop in the area of Franklin and East Eighth streets. Officers found a magazine loaded with .380-caliber ammunition in his front pants pocket and arrested him.
The following day, an officer using the same squad car involved in the traffic stop found a .380-caliber Taurus handgun in the vehicle. Investigators reviewed the car’s internal camera for video of Logan’s earlier arrest and found footage showing Logan kicking his leg while in the vehicle’s backseat followed by the sound of something scrapping across the floor.
A federal grand jury on Dec. 4 returned an indictment charging Logan with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
