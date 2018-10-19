WATERLOO – Trial has been set for November for a Waterloo man facing federal drug charges who was arrested in Des Moines following a chase a day after he was released from prison.
Cody James Jelinek, 35, was let out of prison and placed on parole on March 20 after serving time for a series of felony methamphetamine possession charges.
Around 7 p.m. on March 21, Des Moines police approached a Chevrolet Impala on McCormick Street, and the vehicle took off. The chase hit speeds of 60 mph in a 30 mph zone until the driver pulled off and tried to run off. Officers detained Jelinek nearby and found three rounds of ammunition inside the Impala. Prosecutors later dropped charges in connection with the chase.
In May, a federal grand jury indicted Jelinek on one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. Authorities allege he and others were involved in the distribution of meth between the fall of 2014 and February 2016. Trial has tentatively been set for Nov. 19 in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
