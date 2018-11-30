NEW HAMPTON (AP) — A January trial has been scheduled for the mother of a baby whose lifeless body was found in an infant swing in Alta Vista.
Harris' trial is set to begin Jan. 29 in Le Mars. The trial is being moved to Plymouth County because of pretrial publicity.
Chickasaw County court records say 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. Authorities have said the body of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn was infested with maggots when found Aug. 30 last year in the swing by deputies and medics called to his parents' Alta Vista apartment.
The child's father, Zachary Koehn, was convicted Nov. 6 of first-degree murder and child endangerment. He is seeking a new trial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.