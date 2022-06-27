Trial set for former city rec superintendent charged with theft

WATERLOO --- Trial has been set for August for Waterloo’s former recreation superintendent who has been accused of stealing from the city.

Mark Joseph Gallagher, 52, last week pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree theft in Black Hawk County District Court. He also waived his right to a speedy trial.

Gallagher had managed the city's SportsPlex fitness center, and authorities allege he falsified hours for workers at the facility. Court records allege he made entries claiming hours they didn’t actually work. He then collected the checks for himself.

The scheme made $7,766, court records state.

City officials became aware of the allegations on Feb. 1. Gallagher was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 3, and he resigned from his position as recreation superintendent on Feb. 11, around the time police were alerted to the allegations.

The Iowa State Auditor’s Office was notified of the allegations.

Gallagher was arrested in May, and he was released on a promise to appear for court, records state.

