ELDORA – Trial has been set for September for an Ackley man charged with keeping his grade school son in a locked space behind the basement steps.
Judge James Ellefson set the Sept. 30 jury trial date for Alex Craig Shadlow, 30, earlier this month. The trial will be at the Dickinson County Courthouse in Storm Lake following a venue change.
ELDORA — Prosecutors allege an Ackley woman tried to drive her fiance’s 8-year-old son out o…
Shadlow and his fiancé, 40-year-old Traci Lynn Tyler, are charged with first-degree kidnapping. Prosecutors allege they made his 8-year-old son sleep on the cement floor of the locked area in the basement, confined him as long as 10 hours at a time, subjected him to torture and withheld food.
Tyler is awaiting a verdict following a bench trial in February.
Earlier this week, prosecutors and the defense in Tyler’s case submitted late briefs that drew on different sections of a March 22 Iowa Supreme Court ruling in an unrelated Franklin County kidnapping case to bolster their arguments. The decision upheld the conviction of Charles Raymond Albright, who was accused of kidnapping and torturing his girlfriend in 2017.
