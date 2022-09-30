 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Trial sent for November for rural Delhi man found with 64 guns

051016jr-federal-courthouse-spring

U.S. District Courthouse, Cedar Rapids

 JEFF REINITZ

DELHI — Trial has been set for a rural Delhi man who was found with more than 60 guns after a woman accused him of holding her against her will, choking her and chasing her with an ATV in May.

A federal grand jury indicted Chuck Allan Domeyer, 54, with one count of felon in possession of a firearm, alleging he is barred from having guns because of a 1999 burglary conviction from Dubuque County.

Chuck Allan Domeyer

Chuck Allan Domeyer

Last week, trial for the weapons charge was scheduled for November in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Domeyer is also awaiting an October trial for false imprisonment and willful injury causing bodily injury in Delaware County District Court in Manchester.

Court records show investigators found 64 firearms – mostly bolt-, pump- and lever-action hunting-style guns consisting of 22 rifles, 33 shotguns, six handguns and three combination guns.

They also seized ammunition, a black leash and a pink collar, according to court records.

Authorities allege a female acquaintance went to Domeyer’s home at 235th Avenue on May 19 to feed dogs she has at the property.

Domeyer – who witnesses said had been acting strangely and had suspected someone had tried to break into his house to take his guns – later came home and took the woman’s keys and cell phone and lead her into the basement. He grabbed her and attempted to put pink dog collars on her wrists, according to court records. He also choked her unconscious.

The woman eventually fought him off and escaped, alerting neighbors who saw Domeyer chasing her on an ATV.

Witnesses notified authorities, who interviewed the woman and detained Domeyer.

This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.
