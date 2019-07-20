{{featured_button_text}}

EARLVILLE (AP) — The trial of a man accused of using a corn rake to kill his wife has been moved from Delaware County to Dubuque County.

The judge's order to move the first-degree murder trial of 43-year-old Todd Mullis was released Friday. Mullis, who remains in custody on a $5 million bond, had said he couldn't get a fair trial in Delaware County, where his wife "worked closely with law enforcement" as a nurse.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mullis has pleaded not guilty. Authorities say he fatally attacked 39-year-old Amy Mullis in November at her farm northwest of Earlville. Authorities initially believed she'd been fatally injured in a fall. An autopsy showed she died after receiving injuries that included multiple stab wounds to her back with a corn rake.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments