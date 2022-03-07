Trial moved to Webster City in Grundy trooper slaying

GRUNDY CENTER --- Trial for a Grundy Center man accused of killing an Iowa state trooper during a 2021 standoff has been moved to Webster City.

Attorneys for 42-year-old Michael Thomas Lang had asked the court for a change of venue saying it would difficult to have an impartial trial in Grundy County because of Lang’s status in the community, Sgt. Jim Smith’s status as a law enforcement officer and pretrial publicity surrounding the incident.

Last week, Judge Joel Dalrymple issued an order moving Lang’s trial to the Hamilton County Courthouse in Webster City. Trial is scheduled for May 9.

Authorities allege Lang struggled with a police officer on April 9, 2021, and then went home. Smith was shot with a shotgun when he and other officers entered Lang’s home to detain him, according to investigators.

A standoff followed, and Lang allegedly exchanged gunfire with officers and was shot when a State Patrol tactical team moved on the house.

Prosecutors didn’t challenge the defense request to move the trial.

